Chicken Inn reclaim top spot

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN INN . . . . . . . (2)4

HERENTALS . . . . . . . . (0)1

CHICKEN Inn recovered from last week’s shock defeat to Manica Diamonds to demolish visiting Herentals at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday and rose once again to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table.

They now have 41 points from 23 matches, the same as Caps United whom they dislodged courtesy of a goal difference.

The hosts profited from poor defending by Herentals with Brett Amidu netting a double, while Tichaona Chipunza and Innocent Mucheneka weighed in with a goal each.

The visitors were difficult to break down in the first 20 minutes of the match until goalkeeper Simbarashe Gondo was eluded by a speculative long range left-footer by Chipunza, which central defender Brighton Majarira failed to clear off the line in the 24th minute.

Once Chicken Inn took the lead, it gave them a burst of energy and they attacked their opponents like they were demon possessed.

An alert central defender Carlos Mavhurume was robbed of the ball by Amidu after 38 minutes and the forward fired a powerful shot that gave Gondo no chance.

Moments later Passmore Benard could have added the third at the stroke of the first half, but found Gondo unyielding.

Amidu completed his brace six minutes after the break following a defensive blunder by Peter Chotato.

Just after the hour mark, Mucheneka also registered his name on the scoresheet with a grounder from the edge of the box.

Herentals got their consolation from Juan Mutudza at the death.

They however, remain stuck in the relegation zone with a paltry 23 points from 23 games.