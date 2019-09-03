Campus life film unveiled

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

A LOCAL film titled Weekend Special, which is centred on the lives of university students, is set to be unveiled this September, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

The film’s producer, Lonias Rozvi, said he roped in actors that were also former students from the University of Zimbabwe because they have a better understanding of the environment as they explore challenges that college girls experience on campus.

“We felt these actors and actresses could make the art more vivid as they have first-hand experience of what happens at universities because these stories are real and happen frequently but it seems there are always misconceptions due to stereotypes,” he said.

Rozvi said the story talks about first year students from various backgrounds. The main character, 19-year-old Sekai, is a first year student from Mutare, who experiences culture shock due to the overwhelming demands of Harare. The film traces her experiences, set against the backdrop of love, deception, friendship, betrayal and sexual abuse.

Rozvi said the title was inspired by the late South African pop singer, Brenda Fassie’s song, Weekend Special.

“It’s an ironic title from Brenda Fassie’s song where Brenda rejects being a ‘weekend special’, of which most students, both male and female find themselves being turned into weekend specials,” he said.

“A lot happens in the social lives of students during the weekend more than during the week as they are usually preoccupied with school work. Most sex predators prey on students during the weekend and do not care for their welfare during the week.”

The drama is expected to be turned into a series and will be launched at local television stations.

Actors include the producer, Blessing Muderedzwa and Maslin Chipinda.