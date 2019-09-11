Calie Bonce ropes in big names in singles collection

Rising Hip-Hop artist ,Calvin Matyara popularly known as Calie Bonce has roped in Trevor Dongo and Ti Gonzi in his three singles.

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

Speaking to Newsday, the young rapper said he is quite impressed about his musical journey so far as he has managed to charm big names in the musical terrain.

“I have singles featuring Ti gonzi , Stunner and Trevor Dongo and i believe these will put me on the map. I have been working hard and for someone shifting from Dancehall to hip hop I would say its a big change” he said

“I started off as a Zimdancehall artist in 2015 and I switched to hip hop this year . I am working with big producers such as Tman ,Leekay and No Limits. I am really impressed by these big strides” he said

My passion for music started at the tender age of 8 when I was in primary school but due to other commitments I only managed to record in 2015 with Oskid and never released the music because I didn’t like it”. he said.

The young rapper who is currently based in Canada revealed that he will be dropping singles only and will drop an album after he has built a name for himself.

” I am working on singles only this year and I will be dropping a singles collection titled ‘ 40 days and 40 nights. My music is motivational and the main purpose of my music is to educate, inspire and motivate unlike most of the music out there which is explicit. My content is clean and people should expect good music from me this year” he said.