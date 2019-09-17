Bulawayo councillors snub budget meeting

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE AND MTHANDAZO NYONI

BULAWAYO councillors yesterday snubbed the 2019 second supplementary budget meeting as well as the 2020 budget announcement which the finance department was scheduled to present to council.

The meeting, scheduled to start at 4pm, was called off after only 11 of the 28 councillors turned up.

Mayor Solomon Mguni said the meeting would be rescheduled to another day.

“We have to reschedule the meeting. We have to make sure that everyone will be told earlier so that people are able to come,” Mguni said.

“There was a mishap in communication; the councillors were told late.”

Chairperson of the finance and development committee, Mlandu Ncube told Southern Eye that “maybe the councillors were cornered somewhere or they had their own problems and reasons for failing to attend the meeting”.

He said the date of the next meeting will be advised.

Of late, Bulawayo councillors have been accused of lacking seriousness in dealing with service delivery issues and running the local authority.

One of the stakeholders who attended the meeting said it was sad that the current crop of councillors was not serious with their work.