Bulawayo Chiefs retain hope

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO Chiefs’ coach Thulani Sibanda still hopes of guiding his side out of the relegation zone despite sitting deep in the drop zone.

This afternoon the Bulawayo-based side will entangle in a relegation battle with fellow strugglers Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

Chiefs sit eight points from the safety zone having picked just 18 points so far, but over the last five matches, their form has seen an improvement where they lost only once, picking up seven points in the process.

After the match against the basement side this afternoon, Chiefs face a run of tough fixtures against revamped Harare City (home), Dynamos (away), Triangle (home) and Ngezi Platinum Stars (away).

Sibanda has noted improvement in the second half of the season compared to the first.

“We still have hope of surviving relegation. The way we are now playing is better than the first half of the season. The game we are playing tomorrow can be a difficult one, playing in Harare is always difficult. But if you look at the log standings we are not very far from the teams that are above us and we have an exciting fixture list after Yadah. We are not intimidated by that fixture,” Sibanda said.

They welcome back Farau Matare and Kundishora Chakanyuka from injury and also have Hughe Chikosa, who netted a brace against Caps United at Luveve Stadium.

Yadah last won a match in June when they beat Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium and are in a desperate situation.