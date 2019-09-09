Budget constraints forces Zanu PF to change venue again

ZANU PF has moved its annual conference venue from Seke district to Goromonzi saying the party was working with a tight budget.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

This was revealed at a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting held on Saturday in Marondera by party provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza, who said the mega gathering will now be held at Goromonzi High School after the party rejected a $30 million budget for the Seke venue.

“We presented about four budgets with the highest going for more than $30m and the party said it was too high. This year is characterised by massive hunger following a drought as well as things like the Cyclone Idai effects, hence the party channelled funds towards that. Even if we are to raise the money it means we were going to host the conference next year. We are now behind time, hence we looked for an alternative venue in Goromonzi, which is less expensive because of availability of infrastructure,” Matiza said.

As the host province, Zanu PF party leaders initially chose Seke as the district for the event, with Mandedza High School being the venue suggested then. However, security details condemned the school saying the overhead electricity cables that cuts across the school were a danger to the people given that it will be the rainy season.

The party then chose Murape School before national party members condemned it citing lack of space for parking as well as unavailability of a “thicket” to provide cover for security details who will camp at the venue before the event.

The conference was then moved back to Mandedza High School with Zanu PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri certifying that it was better than Murape Secondary.

Zanu PF director for administration Dickson Dzora said to host the event at Murape Secondary School required around $6m, which he said was too exorbitant.

“There was a need to widen the Harare-Wedza Highway from Chikwanha up to the venue to allow a smooth flow of traffic. This is costly and needs time. We were expecting that the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration would chip in, but they have no money for such a project hence we moved to Goromonzi where we can only pitch tents,” Matiza told party officials.

The change has divided Zanu PF, with party supporters in Seke claiming that a third force is behind the snub. During a visit by Muchinguri at Murape last month, tempers flared with party members openly telling the delegation from Harare that they were against Seke hosting the event.