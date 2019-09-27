Breaking: Mupfumira gets bail

By newsday
- September 27, 2019

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

The High Courrt has granted $5000 bail to former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who is facing corruption charges involving $95 million.

As part of the conditions, Mupfumira will report to the police twice a week, and surrender title deeds to her Mtb Pleasant home.

Mupfumira faces seven counts of criminal abuse of office for alleged impropriety during her previous tenure as Labour Minister.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related posts:

Tin Tin lines up acting workshop
Electrical faults hit Nyamandlovu Aquifer
Murwira in Nust storm
3 MDC Alliance cllrs eye Harare mayor’s post
SB Moyo in health scare .. coup announcer is alive
Man axes former wife for seeking refuge at his house

1 Comment

  1. Sinyo

    Catch and release is back in season. No wonder ZACC will go for some rural school that mismanaged a few hundreds of dollars but remain mum on 3 billion allegedly syphoned through the nefarious activities disguised as Command Agriculture.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *