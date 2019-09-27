Breaking: Mupfumira gets bail

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA
The High Courrt has granted $5000 bail to former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who is facing corruption charges involving $95 million.
As part of the conditions, Mupfumira will report to the police twice a week, and surrender title deeds to her Mtb Pleasant home.
Mupfumira faces seven counts of criminal abuse of office for alleged impropriety during her previous tenure as Labour Minister.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Sinyo
Catch and release is back in season. No wonder ZACC will go for some rural school that mismanaged a few hundreds of dollars but remain mum on 3 billion allegedly syphoned through the nefarious activities disguised as Command Agriculture.