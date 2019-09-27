Breaking: Mupfumira gets bail

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

The High Courrt has granted $5000 bail to former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who is facing corruption charges involving $95 million.

As part of the conditions, Mupfumira will report to the police twice a week, and surrender title deeds to her Mtb Pleasant home.

Mupfumira faces seven counts of criminal abuse of office for alleged impropriety during her previous tenure as Labour Minister.

MORE TO FOLLOW