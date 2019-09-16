Bosso sink deeper

BY TINASHE MUNGAZI

HWANGE . . . . .. .0

HIGHLANDERS . . . . 0

HIGHLANDERS plunged deeper into crisis and closer to the drop zone following their 12th draw of the season so far, the highest in the league, leaving coach Mandla Mpofu on the brink of losing his job.

Bosso have managed just four wins so far this season and only bottom-placed Yadah have less with three, while the Bulawayo giants have scored the fewest goals by any team in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, with just 13 strikes.

Yesterday, they drew blanks once again on a day they needed to win to give their under-fire coach some reprieve.

Highlanders last won a league match in August when they beat Chapungu 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium and since then, maximum points have been elusive, with a record of two draws and three defeats in their last five matches.

Mpofu was given an ultimatum to pick up at least six points from their last three matches and he only managed two, leaving himself in danger of being expelled.

Last week, he stressed the point that his team needed to win the Hwange match at all costs, but it could now be over for the former Chicken Inn mentor, who took over from Madinda Ndlovu.

Bosso now sit just above the relegation zone after yesterday’s match and are just a point above TelOne, who won their match against Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday.

Over the last five matches, Bosso have had the worst record in the league, having picked up the fewest points, with basement side Yadah doing better than the popular former champions.

Yesterday, it was the same story that has characterised Bosso’s campaign this term, where they created numerous chances, but failed to put them away.

Prince Dube was denied by goalkeeper Taimon Mvula in the second half, while Mbongeni Ndlovu had a shot saved from a free kick in the second half.

Mpofu was left frustrated with the way his team missed several opportunities, while Hwange coach Nation Dube questioned some of the decisions made by the referees.

“We missed a lot of chances. We could have gone back home with all three points, but the misses cost us,” Mpofu said.

He will be waiting for the outcome of the Bosso Monday meetings with keen interest to find out whether the team management will allow him to carry on.

The result yesterday leaves the team’s executive with a big decision to make as the team sinks further towards the relegation zone while some teams in the drop zone are starting to pick up points, particularly TelOne, who are under the guidance of Rahman Gumbo.