Bomber misses out Germany fight

ZIMBABWE heavyweight boxer Elvis “The Bomber” Moyo’s non-title fight scheduled for next Friday against German national Hussein Muhamed at the Verti Music Hall, Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany, has been cancelled due to visa issues.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The South Africa-based pugilist was due to fight Hussein in an eight-round heavyweight contest curtain-raising fights for the vacant International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Super Light title fight between Germany’s Rico Mueller and Argentine Jeremias Nicolas Ponce and the IBO Continental Middle title pitting Sven Elbir of Germany and Spaniard Jorge Vallejo.

Moyo yesterday said an invitation from the organisers of the fight in Germany arrived late in South Africa, where is based, and he could not acquire a visa to travel to Europe on time.

“I was due to go to Germany on Monday to fight Hussein Mohamed, but the guys there delayed with the paperwork. I only managed to go to the German embassy yesterday to try and acquire the visa. They told me they have more than 200 applicants and there are not exceptions and I have to join the queue. At most, it was going to take 15 days and I didn’t have 15 days because the tournament is on September 14. I have scrapped that one,” Moyo said.

The pugilist said he is focusing on his world ranking after he was stripped of his African title in February soon after he beat South African heavyweight champion Ruann Visser in Pretoria in a non-title fight.

“It’s now all about defending the rating. I am currently number 99. I need to be active this month at least to keep that rating and then I have got a promise for a fight in South Africa in December. I am no longer a champion of Africa. I was stripped in February. The title is vacant again,” he said.

Moyo said he has also been promised fights in Russia this month.

“I am still talking to the Russians who had offered me two fights; one on the 16th and the other on the 19th. I am trying to see if I can get into one of them especially the one on the 19th, which is a regional title. It will be good for me,” he said.