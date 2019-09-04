Blot bounces back

The Ndiri Bad hit maker has finally bounced back to the musical scene after a mysterious two-year hibernation.

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

Takura Chiwoniso popularly know as Blot rose to fame between 2016 and 2017 becoming a household name in the Zimdancehall fratenity .

Speaking about his mysterious hibernation in 2017 Blot said he was unable to push his music since all his projects were previously moved by then his recording label Chillspot.

“I had trouble in pushing my music because chillspot was responsible for all my projects,but now I am glad to say I now have people who are helping me and so far its working quite well in my favour” he said.

At the peak of career zimdancehall fans thought everything was in a smooth-flow but,only to be slapped by a surprise when he parted ways with his then record label Chillspot who had groomed him.

“Currently I have released my new singles project titled Skelewu,so far I have done the visuals for the track titled Hamusati Mandiona and I also have another brand new track Musandishore. I want to promise that this September is fully packed with new music and videos” he said

Although it is evidenced that his goodbye move from Chillspot nearly killed his career, one may not lose sight of the grant return he made during his performance at the Cup clash held at Harare International Conference Center (HICC) recently.

The marketing and distribution of his songs and projects are being handled by ZimCelebs Media Group and Stewart Nyamayaro.