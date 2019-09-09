Artistes, politicians must combine voices on xenophobia: Ziwange

LOCAL singer, author and pastor with Tabernacle of Mercy Seat Ministries (TOMS) International Tinashe Ziwange has called on artistes to join hands with African leaders to speak out against the recent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Ziwange said Africans should not turn against each other having fought against similar injustice and persecution by colonialists.

“It is a very sad thing that is transpiring in South Africa and inhuman. As artistes, through our music, we should join hands with African leaders to spread the message of tolerance to end such barbaric actions of xenophobia attacks by the South African citizens against foreigners in their nation,” he said.

“Why would an African attack a fellow African stoning and burning him to death? Africa should pray against deaths, a spirit which goes beyond the issue of nationality to religion and tribalism. Conscience should be functional though he or she might not be of your race, tribe, nationality, language or religion. The fact that he or she is human why should you kill and abuse a foreigner?”

Ziwange said the South African government must deal with the culprits decisively.

“South Africans should stand up and say no to the hate of other Africans, no to violence and murder. My heart and prayers go out to the people who have been affected, whatever country they are from,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ziwange said production of videos for his debut album, the nine-track Ndichava Musoro is at advanced stage and will be released soon.

“We are happy with the progress we have made so far in the production of our videos off our first album Ndichava Musoro,” he said.

Apart from music, Ziwange has published three books titled Open Floodgates Volume 1 (2016) in which he prophetically mentioned about the new dispensation that was to take over from the then government; Hearing God Volume 1 were he elaborates about making one’s prayer life effective and meaningful; and The Secrets to Long and Peaceful Life that talks about the nuggets of life.