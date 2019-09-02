Artistes cry foul over denied visas

SPORT, Arts and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry has promised to introduce measures that will see artistes, sports persons and some young people involved in various activities that fall under her ministry to be honoured.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Coventry, who was in Bulawayo last week for a visit to sports, arts and recreation facilities, made the remarks while responding to questions by one of the imbube groups — Indonsakusa the Morning Star – who said they once missed a money-spinning tour to Germany after they were denied visas.

“It is not just the artistes, but right across all my portfolio. Some countries do not want to give us visas because we send teams and then some people don’t come back,” she said.

“That is the reality. We have to be able to say we are going and will come back. So, we need commitment from artistes, musicians who are going to say we have that commitment.”

Coventry said she will speak to embassies to convince them to give the group visas on condition they are going to come back.

“For example, we sent our netball team across and we still have one person who has not returned,” she said.

“We must educate each other and hold each other accountable and say this is the right way of doing it and the right process.”