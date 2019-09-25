Antipas challenges his players to teach the Students

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Chicken INN coach Joey Antipas has demanded a response from his side when they meet struggling Herentals in a league match this afternoon following their disappointing defeat to Manica Diamonds in their last match at Luveve Stadium.

A win today for the GameCocks could see them once again take the top spot on the log as they go into the match sitting on position four with 38 points, three behind leaders Caps United and just one behind FC Platinum and ZPC Kariba.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas had no kind words for his players when they lost to Manica Diamonds, but he is hopeful his side will give it their best to overcome Herentals.

“We did not play well against Manica Diamonds. It is like these boys choose which games they want to play well and I was a bit upset. They have to come with a good performance tomorrow against Herentals to get the maximum points. I am just hoping all is well in camp,” he said.

Antipas arrived on Monday night from Harare, where he was on national duty presiding over the Warriors who beat Lesotho 3-1 in an African Nations Championship qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

He only had one training session with the GameCocks yesterday.

Some of his key players Xolani Ndlovu, Valentine Kadonzvo, Sipho Ndlovu, Tichaona Chipunza and Obriel Chirinda were also with the national team.

Chirinda, joint August Castle Lager player of the month with Triangle’s Allan Tavarwisa, will miss today’s game after he was sent off in the last match against Manica Diamonds.

Herentals are struggling in the league with only 23 points in 22 games and hang precariously on position 16 on the log table just above Bulawayo Chiefs and basement side Yadah.