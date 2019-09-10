Ammara inspired by ‘dark experiences’

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

AFRO-POP star Ammara Brown has released a single titled Tichichema which she says was part of her fight against alcoholism and abuse following some dark childhood experiences.

Ammara told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the track was also inspired by her need to show the struggles that many people were battling.

“It’s a spiritual pop song (about) battling social issues such as alcoholism and abuse. I lived through some very dark experiences in my childhood and as my self-awareness deepens, I needed to shed light on something so many people are facing daily,” she said.

Ammara revealed that her career was almost derailed last year after people she trusted tried to destroy her brand, but she had since recovered.

The Akiliz hitmaker said she was happy the new song had been well-received by her fans and probably outclassed all her previous tracks.

“The song has been received better than any song I’ve ever released. I must say thank you to all you fans,” she said.

Ammara said her focus was on her fans — the Ammartians — who deserved her time and energy.

She indicated that her drive was to use her celebrity status for the greater good.

“I’ve discovered celebrity life is quite beautiful if you can use it for the greater good of others. Whether it’s a motivational talk, charity event or clean-up campaign, philanthropy goes hand in hand with celebrity,” she said.

The songstress said she is now focusing on producing quality music rather than quantity and added that her target market has increased and now ranges from ages 13 to 60-year olds.

“I usually need to get something real off my chest, and go from there. Quality trumps quantity any day. So I release when it’s needed, not when it’s wanted,” she said.