Ammara headlines Zimstock fest

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AFRO-POP star Ammara Brown will today headline the annual Zimstock Music Festival to be held under the theme Zimstock Goes Carnival at Hellenic Primary and Nursery School in New Alexandra Park.

Ammara will share the stage with Evicted, beat boxer Pro Beats, Sylent Nqo, Rob Burrell and Hellenic Choir among others at the sixth edition of the festival organised by the Hellenic School Development Committee.

Festival spokesperson Alan “DJ Shabba” Shepherd yesterday said the one-day event was meant to give local artistes a platform to showcase their talent and celebrate the country’s musical cultural diversity.

“Through the Zimstock festival our goal is to promote Zimbabwean music hence the line-up of local artistes and DJs. The event is also a platform to give the children a fulfilled day with great entertainment while being exposed to superb home-grown musical art,” he said.

“The school has always strived to create a culturally diverse environment for the children and for Zimbabwe. It has always celebrated the different cultural aspects of Zimbabwe and not just the Hellenic culture within Zimbabwe.”

DJ Shabba said this year’s edition had a dynamic and youthful line up of talented Zimbabweans and a rare collaboration between award-winning guitarist Sylent Nqo and award-winning beat boxer ProBeats in what has been dubbed as Beats and Strings.

“The multi-cultural Rock outfit Evicted will also add a diverse Zimbabwean linguistic flavour to the line-up,” he said.

DJ Shabba said there would be “a comprehensive kids-zone” where children would have unlimited access to go-karts, horse riding, bungee trampoline, water slides and jumping castles.

Sylent Nqo promised fireworks at the event: “I am looking forward to rock the stage, enjoy with audience and create a rare memory for the families that will come through. It’s always nice to play for the young ones, it always creates an opportunity to inspire and I hope I do that this on Saturday.”

Past editions of the fiesta were graced by Gemma Griffiths, The Rusike Brothers, Flying Bantu, Broomstick Brothers, St John’s Pipe Band, Fidilicious Irish Band and The Mackay Brothers.