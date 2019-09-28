Africa Albida Tourism takes home four awards

editors

Africa Albida Tourism took home four accolades at the Association of Zimbabwe Travel Agents (AZTA)’s annual awards, including Best Resort Hotel for the 23rd consecutive year for its flagship property Victoria Falls Safari Lodge.

The annual awards, which reward airlines, lodges, agents and tour operators for their great service, as voted by the Zimbabwe travel industry, were hosted by AZTA chairman Ignatius Mutungamire at a safari-themed lunch at Meikles Hotel in Harare this month.

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in December this year, took the award in the Best Resort Hotel category ahead of Victoria Falls Hotel, which was first runner-up, with Ilala Lodge second runner-up.

Africa Albida Tourism’s (AAT) luxury property Victoria Falls Safari Club was named Best Boutique Hotel for the sixth time, while Singita Pamushana Lodge in south-eastern Zimbabwe and Highlands House in Harare took second and third plac=es respectively.

The family-friendly Lokuthula Lodges won the Best Self-Catering category for the seventh time, followed by Antelope Park and Blue Swallow Lodges, while AAT sales executive Wendy Bourne won the Most Outstanding Voluntary Service to Travel Agents award for the ninth time.

AAT chief executive Ross Kennedy said: “The AZTA awards once again gave recognition to three AAT properties, and it has been a real privilege to receive the Best Resort Hotel award for Victoria Falls Safari Lodge for the 23rd consecutive year.

“It is a hugely rewarding accolade for the entire team, but especially for the operations team led by Andy Conn and Anald Musonza, who together deliver the experiences, hospitality and quality service that no doubt guide AZTA members in their votes.

“We are immensely proud of these achievements and recognition,” he added.

Other award winners included Meikles Hotel for Best City Hotel, while Wild Geese Lodge won the award for Best Bed & Breakfast/Guesthouse. The award for Best Safari Camp — Tented went to The Hide in Hwange and Best Safari Camp – Non-Tented was won by Amalinda Lodge in the Matobo Hills.

AAT operates a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls, which include Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma — Dinner & Drum Show.