IN PICTURES: Doctors’ march for #BringBackDrPeter

By newsday
- September 16, 2019

Pictures by Shepherd Tozvireva

Doctors took to the street today to protest against the the alleged abduction of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) acting president Peter Magombeyi from his Harare home by three masked men on Saturday night.

1 Comment

