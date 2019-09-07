7 ways for leaders to leave an unforgettable legacy

SUCCESS LIFE Jonah Nyoni

Death is an exit point into another realm and no one is exempted, including leaders.

Death is the most feared phobias by humanity because we are not sure what happens to us after the grave. A leader has an opportunity, to think and change situations before they die. Today let us tackle seven points one must address before they die.

Purpose

Everything is created for a purpose and leaders should live a purpose-driven life. This is a life of intentionality and purpose. The purpose of a leader is not

to have power, but the ability to empower others. It’s not to amass wealth, but the ability to distribute it for the benefit of humanity. The purpose of a

leaders in not to dominate and indoctrinate people, but to empower them to influence their surroundings. The late Dr Myles Munroe wrote: “The greatest tragedy

in life is not death, but a life without a purpose.”

Positive foot marks

Some leaders have led, whereas others have ruled. Leading takes positive influence more than anything else. Great leaders cultivate a spirit of communication,

courtesy, civility and care. Ruling, meanwhile, takes a tyrannical, brutal, commanding, cruel and a kleptocratic hand. When you are ruled, you are forced to do

the bidding of the ruler. When you are led, you feel an internal nudge to contribute positively, become part of the vision and benefit humanity.

Influence

Great leaders develop followers into leaders. Weak leaders grow followers. Great leaders influence, poor leaders use force. Weak leaders don’t invest in

training others. Great leaders know that growth first starts with personal growth. Great leaders expose others to great learning opportunities. Weak leaders

don’t empower others. Weak leaders think leadership is about the number of followers. Great leaders know that it is about the number of followers who are

developed into leaders. Great leaders influence others to live a great life, and leave a legacy.

Love

Great leaders love people. They prioritise people. In life we are mainly remembered by how we made people feel. When you love people, you develop them and

delegate power to them. When you love people, you become part of their story and you care for them. Great leaders connect with people. Do you have a heart that

is touched and moved by their problems and plights?

Passion

Great leaders are passionate. They see the future, and they yearn to touch the future. Great leaders, have a passion to create bigger possibilities, and leave

great inventions behind. Poor leaders, squander what they found, and they deplete the hope for the future.

Vision

The Bible says, where there is no vision the people perish. Great leaders envision the future through thinking, creativity, imagination, inventiveness,

foresight and wisdom. Weak leaders are secretive and keep the vision to themselves or they don’t have a vision at all. Great leaders share the vision and seek

buy-ins and great teams to help them fulfil that vision.

Building future leaders

Great leaders look for great people to surround them to fulfil a vision. Great leaders know that they can’t accomplish anything without the help of others and

as such they surround themselves with idea generators, innovators and executors. How do they reach that level? They open a conducive environment that allows

the growth of more leaders. They give others an opportunity to learn and lead. They esteem the importance of personal and profession development.

Parting point: At 33, Jesus Christ had accomplished a lot. As a leader, his great works speak long after he is gone. Jesus had a clear mandate and walked in

it. Take time to think: When you die what will you be remember for? Or if you die now, what are you going to be remembered for? Will you leave a legacy or a

trail of destruction? Will you be talked about when you have departed?