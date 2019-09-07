7 run through fire to escape inferno

By Rex Mphisa

ABOUT seven people, including a seven-year-old child, ran through a raging fire to escape unscathed when a government house went up in flames in Beitbridge on Thursday night.

The fire, which is suspected to have been started by an unattended candle, razed the district veterinary doctor’s house, destroying household property worth several thousands of dollars belonging to three families.

It is the second candle fire in a week and the third in recent weeks in the border town.

The Beitbridge Fire Brigade put out the fire, but failed to save anything meaningful, one of the occupants said.

Beitbridge head of the Department of Civil Protection and district co-ordinator, Sikhangezile Mafu, said there was need for all firefighters to combine efforts

during fire breakouts.

Scores of Beitbridge residents, including Senator Tambudzani Mohadi and legislator Lisa Singo (proportional representation), visited the house.