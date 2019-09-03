3-month-old needs heart surgery

By Staff Reporter

A HARARE couple Tawanda Chimurure and Fadzai Simango are seeking assistance to raise US$13 000 to have their three-month-old baby, Mikayla Rutendo, undergo surgery in India to correct a heart defect.

The baby is suffering from a complex congenital heart disease DORV.

The parents, who can be contacted on 077 816 7754 or 077 254 7801, said doctors had told them that their baby’s complex heart defect is unlikely to improve on

medications, but through a repair procedure.

The surgical treatment will include evaluation, complex open heart surgery, omograft conduit, CT angiogram as well as diagnostics special diet and serology.

Donations can be donated in Steward Bank account number 1002876694.