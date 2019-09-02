2 Mt Darwin gold panners trapped to death

By Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Mt Darwin artisanal miners died last Friday after a mineshaft collapsed and buried them while panning for gold.

Stewart Marimo (36) and Oliver Muchenje (32), both from Gotani village under Chief Kandeya, were trapped to death while panning for gold in the same village

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the tragedy.

It is alleged that on the fateful day, a syndicate of four artisanal miners last Friday entered a disused shaft in search of gold. While they were panning, the shaft collapsed and trapped the now-deceased who died on the spot.

“We are appealing to all those who are interested into mining to license their activities and shun illegal mining. A lot of artisanal miners are dying due to lack of skills, hence they should get the adequate mining skills before practising,” Mundembe said.