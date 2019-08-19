ZTA equips exhibitors ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Travel Expo

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is holding training sessions for exhibitors ahead of the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Expo 2019 to equip them with relevant marketing skills.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Travel Expo is an annual expo held in Zimbabwe which attracts foreign and local tourism operators to showcase their wares. This year’s edition of the expo has been slated for September 12-14.

“These training sessions seek to equip and prepare our exhibitors with relevant exhibition marketing skills. The delegates were taken through pre, during and

post-exhibition strategies. We would like to urge tourism players to take advantage of such initiatives, (even if) they are experienced exhibitors, or it is

their first time in this exciting world of exhibitions. We want our exhibitors to benefit from these marketing platforms, such as Sanganai/Hlanganani World

Tourism Expo,” said ZTA chief operating officer, Givemore Chidzidzi, in a statement.

ZTA held a day long training session in Bulawayo on Friday to impart knowledge on exhibiting, marketing and trading at travel/tourism shows to participants.

The authority also announced that a similar training session will be held in Harare next week.

According to the ZTA, research has proven that trained and experienced exhibitors have managed to make the most out of their interface with buyers during and after the event.

“This positive outcome increases the return on trade and travel show investments. The Sanganai/Hlanganani exhibitor training will focus on several areas which

include, but not limited to exhibiting goals and products, manning an exhibition booth and housekeeping details,” the ZTA said.

To date, the 2019 edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani has over 250 registered local and international exhibitors with more expected to come on board ahead of

the showcase.