ZPCS rapped for abusing electrocuted copper cables suspect

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has come under criticism by a local court for denying a suspect, allegedly electrocuted during a robbery, access to specialist treatment.

BY JAMES MUONWA

The accused, Shine Tsomba (29) of Umvovo suburb in Chegutu, sustained serious burns on one leg and back.

Kadoma magistrate Ignatius Mugova chastised ZPCS for abusing prisoners and ordered that the suspect be taken to Harare to have his leg grafted, a procedure requiring medical specialists.

Tsomba appeared for trial at Kadoma Magistrates Court last week where he is facing charges of contravening section 60 of the Electricity Act chapter 13:19, as amended in 2007 pertaining to “cutting, damaging, destroying, interfering with apparatus used for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity”.

He pleaded not guilty and the case was rolled over to September 2 for continuation of trial.

Appearing for the State, prosecutor Wayne Togara said that on March 18 this year, just after midnight, the accused teamed up with his younger brother Wellington Tsomba along with Chenjerai Denhere and proceeded to Hinton suburb armed with a bolt cutter, two catapults, rope and a spanner.

The trio allegedly tripped the overhead copper conductors and started vandalising the power line.

The power line turned live while the three were busy cutting the cables leading to their electrocution.

Wellington and Denhere died instantly while the accused survived, but sustained serious burns on one leg and back.

The charred bodies were taken to Chegutu District Hospital for post-mortem while the accused was taken to the same facility for treatment.

Copper cables recovered at the crime scene were worth $5 400.