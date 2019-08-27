‘Zimdance lacks originality’

BY PRECOUS CHIDA

A DIRECTOR with the Superstar Choreographers dance ensemble, Proud Muguhu, yesterday said inventing their own dance moves, with an original Zimbabwean feel, has made them stand out and prosper in the cutthroat entertainment industry.

The group — which has featured in videos by artistes including Olinda Marowa, Sabastian Magacha, Andy Muridzo and Jah Prayzah as well as done covers such as the one for Ndini ndamubata by Jah Prayzah — has seen some of its works attracting huge viewership on YouTube.

Muguhu told NewsDay Life & Style that lack of originality in the local dance industry had made it difficult for dance groups to penetrate the international

market.

“Zimbabwe’s dance industry is doing very well, but we are lacking originality. Many dancers love doing dances from other countries. This is making us invisible

on the global map. However, as a group we have tried to invent our own dances. We are now working together as a team to produce something unique,” he said.

Muguhu urged video directors to include choreographers as script writers, which makes music videos and dance coherent.

“Dancers can be very creative, but the problem comes when we are not included in the script; it affects the art that we can bring, which is also bad for our

name. So, directors really need to improve on that,” he said.

The outfit, which broke onto the scene in 2016 as a church group, said taking dancing as business was their game changer.

They started dancing at the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa, under a ministry called Kingdom Music and Dance, before professionalising their work to earn a

living from it.

“It really changed our lives because most of us were facing financial problems to got school,” Muguhu said.