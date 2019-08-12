Zanu PF approves conference venue

Zanu PF on Thursday approved the newly-proposed annual conference venue, Murape Secondary School in Dema, Seke, with preparations for the gathering now in full swing.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The new venue was chosen after State security agents condemned Mandedza High School, citing security threats posed by overhead electricity cables hanging over the school.

A delegation from the party’s national headquarters, led by director for administration Dickson Dzora met provincial party stalwarts at Murape School on Thursday where they approved the new venue.

The delegation, however, said they will scrutinise the area and wait for “further confirmation” from other departments.

Seke legislator Munyaradzi Kashambe, whose constituency is hosting the conference, to be attended by thousands of both local and international delegates, yesterday confirmed the development.

“I confirm that the newly-proposed venue has been approved after senior Zanu PF officials visited the area last week. The new venue is now Murape School and preparations have already begun. The initial venue was Mandedza, but we all know that it was condemned before moving to Murape. We are honoured as Seke constituency to host this event and we are looking to benefit from massive development,” he said.

Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri last year said government will ensure that any area hosting the party indaba will be massively developed through drilling of boreholes, construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure like roads, among other things.