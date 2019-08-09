Woman gang-raped in Domboshawa

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A 21-YEAR-OLD Domboshawa man, one of two who gang-raped a woman and stole $200 from her, appeared in court yesterday facing charges of rape.

Albert Masango was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Learnmore Mapiye, who remanded him in custody to August 22 pending trial.

Masango was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

It is the State’s case that on July 28 this year at around 9pm, Masango, who was in the accompany of Robert Chibhagidhi, who is already on remand, gave the 34-

year-old victim transport to her place of residence at Mverechena shopping centre.

The court heard that on arrival at her residence, the accused persons told the complainant that they wanted to refuel their vehicle first before they could

drop her and she agreed.

The State alleges that the two then threatened to kill the complainant with a knife and then ordered her to undress.

Masango then allegedly instructed Chibhagidhi to rape the complainant.

The State further avers that Masango put his tongue inside the complainant’s mouth to muffle her screams while Chibhagidhi raped her.

After Chibhagidhi was done, Masango took his turn and raped the complainant without protection.

The prosecution said the two raped her several times before stealing $200 from her.

At around 4am the following morning, they released the complainant, who then went to report the matter to the police, leading to Chibhagidhi’s arrest.

Masango was then identified by Chibhagidhi’s wife, who alerted the police, leading to his arrest.

Idah Maromo appeared for the State.