Wife dumps ‘flamboyant’ Zimra official

Former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) revenue officer Kennedy Nyatoti’s woes are mounting after his wife, Tatenda Spiwe Nyatoti (nee Chisadza), recently approached the High Court seeking divorce, accusing her husband of infidelity.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Nyatoti’s expensive lifestyle is currently being reviewed by the Prosecutor-General (PG)’s Office.

According to Tatenda, she married Nyatoti on August 12, 2016 in Beitbridge and their marriage was blessed with two children, but they separated in January this year.

Investigations carried out by Zimra’s officials on Nyatoti’s lifestyle revealed that when he married Tatenda, he paid US$10 000 as bride price.

But in her affidavit, Tatenda said the couple had since lost love and affection for each other and also accused Nyatoti of being violent towards her.

“The marriage between the parties has irretrievably broken down and there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marital relationship in that; the defendant (Nyatoti) has committed adultery and gone to marry another woman,” she said in her application.

“The parties have lost love and affection for each other and the defendant has exhibited serious violent tendencies towards the plaintiff (Tatenda).”

She said she had no objection to her husband being granted access to the children, adding Nyatoti should also be given the couple’s Beitbridge property, while she retains 50% of the Mabvazuva, Goromonzi property.

Last week, Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi approached the court seeking an order to forfeit Nyatoti’s property after it emerged that the latter allegedly lived an expensive lifestyle beyond his earnings.

Nyatoti and Tatenda were both cited as respondents in the PG’s court application after they failed to explain how they managed to build a US$150 000 mansion in Harare’s posh Mabvazuva suburb when Nyatoti’s earnings during the period under review only amounted to US$44 900.

Investigations by Zimra also revealed that besides constructing a luxurious house, Nyatoti allegedly paid a large sum as lobola before taking his family on a trip to China at a cost of US$15 000 in November 2017.

Principal public prosecutor Kelvin Mufute, who filed an affidavit on behalf of the PG, said he was satisfied that the couple’s identified property constitutes proceeds of crime and was, therefore, tainted.

Both matters are pending.