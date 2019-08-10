We’ll not stop flushing out corrupt officials: ED

By Nkululeko Sibanda in Vic Falls

PRESIDENT Emerson Mnangagwa yesterday said government will continue to flush out corrupt malcontents and officials as his administration seeks to right wrongs that have bled the country’s economy of billions of dollars.

Mnangagwa, who on Thursday fired Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Priscah Mupfumira after she was arrested on corruption-related charges, told the 20th Sadc Lawyers Association annual congress in Victoria Falls yesterday that corruption had worked against the development of the country.

“Sadly, however, corruption, being an antithesis of justice, has left a stain on our post-independence legacy,” he said.

“As a result, too many opportunities have been squandered, lives ruined and our development potential stunted.”

Mnangagwa said the correction of the ills that had affected the economy would cause pain, but assured the lawyers there could be a sweet ending to the pain.

“We must now collectively return our country to an era of transparency and openness. No matter how tough the journey may feel, progress has to be made,” he said.

“I acknowledge government shall, however, not shy away from doing the right thing (to deal decisively with the corrupt malcontents). Equally, the bad apples in our judicial system must be weeded out. The bureaucratic bottlenecks and foot-dragging officials must be dealt with without fear of favour because corrupt officials do not only enrich themselves, they also impoverish many,” Mnangagwa said.

Over 250 lawyers from across Southern Africa attended the three-day conference, which runs under the theme Supporting Strong Institutions for Equal Access to Justice for All.

Mnangagwa’s administration has declared the corruption scourge as one of the ills it will fight until it has been eradicated.

Mnangagwa poured cold water on calls for the resuscitation of the Sadc Tribunal, which was disbanded by the Southern African leaders a few years ago.

Vimbai Nyemba, the Law Society of Zimbabwe vice-president, implored Mnangagwa to engage his fellow African leaders at the forthcoming Sadc summit to consider

resuscitating the tribunal.

“Pertaining to the Sadc Tribunal issue, let me state that no, we are not going to be reviving that one anytime soon. We are all aware of the reason why it was

closed down. It’s a no for now,” he added, much to the chagrin of the lawyers who had hoped for a positive response.