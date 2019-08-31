War vets, mines officials clash over gold claims

By STEPHEN CHADENGA

WAR veterans in Shurugwi and the Midlands mines office have reportedly clashed over gold claims the ex-combatants allege they bought from Falcon Gold seven years ago, Southern Eye has established.

The freedom fighters, led by Isaac Chivendere, accused the Midlands provincial mining director, Nelson Munyanduri, of attempting to override a court ruling by repossessing the gold claims.

Chivendere confirmed the misunderstanding and said the war veterans had a court ruling which allowed them to continue with their mining activities.

“I am not sure of his (Munyanduri) motive, but we have explained to him and the minister of State for Provincial Affairs (Larry Mavima) that we bought these

blocks way back from Falcon Gold,” Chivendere said.

“There were problems at one point from farmers resettled at our mining claims, but the matter was resolved in 2013 by the Mines ministry, which ruled that

according to the Mines and Minerals Act, mining takes precedence.”

He said they were in possession of a court judgment giving them the greenlight to continue with their mining activities, but a farmer settled in the area

wanted to use the piece of land for agricultural purposes.

Chivendere said the woman also started mining in the same area, saying she had been given permission by the provincial mining office.

He said the war veterans have since approached Mavima to resolve the dispute.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from Munyanduri were fruitless, but a source at the mines offices said the former freedom fighters at one time besieged their

offices over the matter.

“They once stormed our offices and besieged the provincial mining director’s office and held him hostage,” the source said.