Tytan, Olinda part ways

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CELEBRITY couple Njabulo “Tytan” Nkomo and Olinda Chapel, whose marriage was largely lived on social media, have now officially split after a series of public spats, with Tytan alleging domestic violence.

Tytan, who is a musician, married the United Kingdom-based businesswoman in March last year after the latter’s relationship with another artiste and Tytan’s friend, Desmond “Stunner” Chideme, came to a messy end.

Although Tytan did not go into detail about the circumstances surrounding the separation, he released an official statement hinting at domestic violence.

“Our relationship has sadly ended due to a catalogue of events that took place in July 2019,” he said and promised full disclosure after completion of police

investigations and other legal processes.

“I am receiving support from a strong legal team and domestic abuse services. I will kindly ask that my family, friends and the public bear with me as I go

through a very challenging and trying season in my life. Please, keep Olinda, myself and Nandi in your prayers.”

Olinda and Tytan last month had another social media sparring amid allegations that he had been cheating with his wife’s former best friend, only identified as

Fungai.

As a result of the fiasco, Olinda openly declared in a live social media Facebook video that she had decided to be in an open relationship with Tytan.

In the video, Olinda claimed having discovered her husband’s infidelity, adding she would not be dumping him, but instead decided that the two be in an open

relationship.

“From today, Tytan and Olinda are in an open relationship. He’s allowed to go out and chase skirts wherever. I’m giving him a hall pass and don’t want you

people to be surprised if you happen to bump into him with other women — he has a pass,” she said then.

“You should cheat on me, but don’t get caught. Don’t leave your phone in the open so that people like me can go through it and see everything you’re doing.”