Tryson invades ghetto nightspots

FIREBRAND dendera crooner Tryson Chimbetu is rekindling his romance with his ghetto followers and has lined up a number of shows in Harare’s high density suburbs, with the first show set for Mhizha Night Club in Budiriro 4 tonight.

Chimbetu’s manager, Shepherd Machakanja, told NewsDay Life & Style that they were on a mission to further entrench their relationship with their followers.

“We realised we had limited most of our shows to the city centre and some tours outside Harare, hence the deliberate line-up of ghetto shows in the coming weeks,” he said.

“Tryson is the people’s favourite, and we are inviting dendera music lovers to come and witness him live on stage tonight.”

Machakanja revealed that they had also lined up performances in Chitungwiza, Kuwadzana and Highfields.

“We are going all out in our quest to reconnect Tryson with his followers, and we will tour most of the places where Tryson performed in during his early days, that is, places around Kuwadzana, Highfields, Budiriro and Chitungwiza,” he said.

Chimbetu said he was also on a mission to promote new and upcoming artistes at his gigs through giving them curtain-raising opportunities.

“I value the nurturing that I was given by established artistes, especially Alick Macheso, in my early days. I am, therefore, giving upcoming artistes an opportunity to showcase at my gigs and I have roped in Uncle Sam, Looga Diamond and D Mayor to curtain-raise for me,” Chimbetu said.

Chimbetu’s career has taken a positive surge following the release of his latest album, Kana Mazogara. He has also followed it up with a scintillating video on hit song, Maria, which is receiving favourable airplay.

“The album, Kana Mazogara, has brought me lady-luck and I am generally happy with the feedback and airplay it is receiving. Other songs like Ndazomuwana are also getting the nod,” he said.

Meanwhile, Machakanja has hailed Esteem Communications, which recently signed Tryson, for infusing professionalism in their set up.

“Marxist Dendera is now a brand to look out for, and we are excited about the prospects,” he said.