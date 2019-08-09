Tryson inks branding deal

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

DENDERA crooner Tryson Chimbetu has turned a new leaf in his career after signing a two- year brand management agreement with a local public relations and reputation management company, Esteem Communications.

Speaking on the sidelines of his weekend performance at Club Joy Centre in Highfields, Chimbetu said the development was a new-high for him as he sought to redefine his music career.

“I know what I am capable of delivering musically, and I don’t doubt my God-given talent. Composing songs and delivering breathtaking performances is within me and given any platform, I am always up to the task,” he said.

“I, however, feel I wasn’t doing much in terms of positioning my Marxist Dendera brand, and I am happy to have signed this deal with Esteem Communications.”

The public relations company’s communications officer, Delight Mazuruse-Zharira, said they will handle Chimbetu’s brand development brief while his management team deals with show bookings and stage issues.

“We are all about enacting ideas and building legacies. We are excited about this relationship,” Mazuruse-Zharira said.

“Tryson is a very talented musician whose potential we believe. We will do the best we can to unlock value for his brand.

“We will be handing all brand development matters for him, including digital marketing, endorsement deals, corporate communications, public relations as well

as reputation-management.”

She called on promoters and the corporate world to give the “reborn” Chimbetu a chance. “We are promising value for money and an equitable return on investment

for any engagement they have with him,” she said.

Club Joy Centre proprietor and arts promoter David Mudzudzu commended Chimbetu for professionalising his work as that would complement his stage delivery,

which he described as “flawless”.

Chimbetu, who performed with his youthful outfit at the weekend show sampled a new song called Pamamonya, which promises to be a runaway hit.