Triathletes ready for Africa Games

By Freeman Makopa

Five triathletes will represent Zimbabwe at this year’s edition of the Africa Games to be held in Rabat, Morocco next month.

National team coach Pamela Fulton said the team consists of young athletes, who were hopeful of a medals haul.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the athletes who have been selected to represent Zimbabwe at the Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco, who include

Matthew Denslow, Jordyn Jacobs, Andie Kuipers and Laurelle Brown.

“Although our team consists predominantly of juniors, competing against elite athletes, I still believe we have a very good chance of bringing home some medals,” she said.

The athletes will battle it out against Africa’s best triathlon countries that include Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt who also have very strong teams. Zimbabwe is

billed to compete in the Elite Individual event on August 24 and the Mixed Team Relay event the following day.

Fulton also disclosed that she will be travelling to the Triathlon World championships with Andie Kuipers. The 17-year-old qualified among only four from

Africa and will be competing in the Elite Junior U-19 category and will be using the event to gain valuable experience.

“Andie is a very committed, dedicated athlete who loves her sport and I believe with her work ethics she will one day achieve her dream of competing at the

Olympics. I am very fortunate and proud to be a part of her dream,” she added.