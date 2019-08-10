Triangle seek fast start

BY FORTUNE MBELE

TRIANGLE coach Taurai Mangwiro says they will give Burundian side Rukinzo the respect they deserve as the Zimbabwean side venture into their maiden appearance in the Caf Confederation Cup when the two sides clash in the preliminary round first leg of the competition at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Mangwiro said they hope to beat Rukinzo and travel to Burundi with a healthy lead for the second leg to be played on August 24 and the club’s objective is to market the team brand and its players.

“That they are representing their nation in the Caf Confederation Cup shows they are a team that deserves some respect. I have learnt that they were number six

out of 16 in their league and they won the prestigious trophy in their country that is why they are representing their nation. We will give them due respect

and hope that we will able to carry a healthy lead into the second leg. In the competition as a team we are looking at it as an opportunity to grow our own

brand, to market our own players and make an impression in the tournament,” Mangwiro said.

The Triangle gaffer said they have been without skipper Ralph Kawondera, Donald Zvinyai and Kudzai Chigwida, who have been on national duty with the Warriors,

but he is glad the trio is back.

Striker Patrick Magegedla has been ruled of the first leg due to injury, while Pasca Manhanga and Arnold Chiveya will have to pass a late fitness test as

Triangle trained at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday afternoon and will rest today.

“We are preparing well and it is good that we have a full complement of our squad available. During the course of the transfer window we brought in Brian

Chikwenya as well as Allan Tavariswa to make reinforcements as we continued with our preparations. We are just here to feel the turf ahead of the game on

Sunday,” Mangwiro said.

Mangwiro urged the football fan in Bulawayo to come in their numbers and rally behind his side as Triangle are on a national cause.

The visitors were expected in Bulawayo late yesterday and will have a feel of the match venue after the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League game between Highlanders and Black Rhinos, which will start at 1pm.