TK Hollan bounces back

THE ‘Ndafunga Kure’ hit maker Tendekai Mushekwi popularly known as TK Hollan in music circles has bounced back after 15 years with a brand new track titled Blood Pressure.

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

The 41 year old is one of the pioneers of Urban Grooves who became popular with tracks such as Hameno featuring Jnr Brown and Dozen 12 before leaving for South Africa in 2007.

The South African based artist says he is currently working on an album which he will be dropping anytime soon.

“I am working on an album which features my long-time friend Sniper Storm. I want to assure my fans that they must brace for some good music, I never compromise on quality and this time it’s no exception” he said

Speaking about visiting his homeland TK Hollan said he will be coming home sometime in October this year.

“I will be home for a week in October and I will take that opportunity to tour and bring back some memories with my old hits and also get to give people my new chapter” he added.

Blood pressure is a love song about a guy pleading for love from his partner and asking her to stay forever in his life.