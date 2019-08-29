Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A 41-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane taxi driver on Monday committed suicide by drinking poison in protest after his cab had been clamped by municipal police in the town’s central business district.

Tasaranago Chinyoka reportedly bought a pesticide which he consumed at the house of the municipal cop who clamped his car.

Acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident.

“Police in Zvishavane are investigating a case of sudden death in which one Tasaranago Vengai Chinyoka, who accused a council official, Mufandaedza Mbizvo, of

clamping his car and reporting him to the police, with deceased said to have later visited Mbizvo’s house,” she said.

“While at Mbizvo’s house, Chinyoka, who was holding a bottle of Dimethoate pesticide, threatened to kill himself. He then went on to sprinkle the pesticide on

food he grabbed at Mbizvo’s house before consuming it.”

Mukwende said Mbizvo called an ambulance which ferried Nyoka to Zvishavane District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. She said a post-mortem

conducted has since shown that the death was due to poisoning. Mukwende appealed to members of the public to find amicable ways to resolve disputes.

“People must respect the sanctity of life and in cases of disputes, they must always seek amicable ways of resolving them,” she said.