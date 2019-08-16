Tatelicious ventures into music

POPULAR Sweden-based Zimbabwean transgender and gay rights activist Tatelicious Karigambe-Sandberg has opened a new page in her life after venturing into music with the release of her debut six-track album titled Ndichengete Changamire.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Tatelicious told NewsDay Life & Style from her base that she drew her inspiration from music icons Stella Chiweshe and the late Chiwoniso Maraire.

“I have realised that people criticise me for my social media behaviour, but all I want is to make people laugh, remove stress and move on with life no matter the difficulties they face. That is all I want,” she said.

She said she has loved singing since childhood, thus her decision to record her songs which she believes will inspire people. She encouraged people to listen to her music and book her for their functions.

Tatelicious said she will no longer pursue social media fights, but rather pursue her music career.

“There are stages in life where you need to choose your own path and involving myself in fights is not my destiny… I have chosen a music career full-time and I have to let other things go. Dance videos will be coming here and there,” she said.

She said all her six songs were inspired by how people lived. They also have the traditional beats.

Tatelicious said she was working on videos that will be released before year-end.

“All things being equal, I am going to release a video before the end of the year,” she said.

Songs on the album are Chaminuka, Nziyo, Paye Paye, Kanyaya Kacho, Sango and the title track.

Tatelicious is currently pursuing a degree in international social work.