Suspected poacher arrested

A HARARE man, suspected to be part of a syndicate of poachers who poison elephants in the Hwange National Parks with cyanide, has been arrested in Hwange town while on a drinking spree. He was found in possession of cyanide and three pangolin scales.

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

Danmore Chinjojo of Budiriro 2, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Gift Dube, who remanded him in custody to September 9.

The accused was charged with contravening section 8 (1) as read with section 8(7) of the Environment Management Act, control of hazardous substances regulations 2018 (storing and transportation of cyanide without permit) and section 45(1) of the Parks and Wildlife Act, respectively.

Prosecutor Vumizulu Mangena told the court that on August 21, Chinjojo travelled to Hwange in possession of cyanide and three scales of pangolin.

He proceeded to a local bar for a drinking spree, while looking for potential buyers of his loot.

Alert citizens, however, tipped the police who descended on the bar and conducted a search. They found the cyanide and pangolin scales in his bag and asked him to produce permits. When he failed to do so, they arrested him.

His arrest comes barely a week after a man from Lusulu in Binga was jailed to 24 years for illegal possession of 174 pangolin scales weighing 2,525kg and a .306 rifle.