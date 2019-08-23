Striker Nhivi boosts DeMbare

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS striker Simba Nhivi has returned to training and is available for selection in their tough clash against Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The striker last featured in the team’s 1-0 win over Harare City at the end of July where he picked an injury.

He consequently missed Dynamos’ following three matches against Triangle, Mushowani Stars and Hwange last week.

His unavailability left coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s strike force thin with Edward Sadomba also down injured.

As a result, Ndiraya had to rely on young Nigel Katawa to partner Evans Katema upfront.

“We have been boosted by the return of Nhivi. He was among those who were injured, so he is back with us and he is going to give us more options, particularly in the final third. He is also going to give us some steel going into this encounter. It’s a difficult encounter, but lately we have been doing well especially at Rufaro Stadium, so we are banking on that,” Ndiraya said.

Sadomba, who suffered a concussion in early July, has since been cleared by doctors, and will resume training next week.

Archford Gutu and Tawanda Chisi are still down injured and have been ruled out of the weekend’s match.

Striker Tawanda Macheke has been out for some time and there is no time frame as to when he is expected to return.

Ndiraya’s team has been doing well and is one of the form teams in the league at the moment, while Chicken Inn, have been huffing and puffing of late.

In the last four games, Dynamos have not lost a match, winning two and drawing two, scoring seven goals in the process.

In comparison, Chicken Inn lost two, drew two and won just once in that period, scoring only five goals.

But Ndiraya remains cautious.

“It’s a difficult team (Chicken Inn) which has really done well this season, though of late their form has been below par. But we expect them to raise their game on Sunday. We are a bit behind in terms of quality, but we are slowly coming out of our shell and I am expecting the team to fight for a result.”

Since Ndiraya took over at Dynamos this term, they are yet to lose at Rufaro, which gives them more confidence going into the match.

But Chicken Inn have done quite well against big teams this term.

The Joey Antipas-coached team comfortably beat Dynamos 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Bulawayo before going on to beat Caps United and Highlanders.

But DeMbare are looking to stop the 2015 champions’ good run against the big three.

“They have beaten the big teams, yes, but they can’t complete a double on us. That is what we have been talking about with our boys and we expect a better performance. And the fact that we are playing before our fans at Rufaro should give us energy.”