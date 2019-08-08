StarBrite auditions kick-off

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

TALENT search show StarBrite has taken talent scouting a gear up, with this year’s auditions having so far been held at several centres across the country, the organisers have said.

One of the judges, Patience Lusengo, told NewsDay Life & Style that the talent show had attracted more contestants compared to other years.

“Auditions kicked-off in the suburb of Mbare, with an outstanding attendance of about 1 500 contestants. This year, It’s bigger and better as we have more sponsors on board and that will guarantee we get bigger prizes and are also able to travel around the country,” she said.

StarBrite has, in the past years, seen it fit to include people in prisons across the country to audition in the programmes.

“Through the success story of prison participants, StarBrite will be doing auditions in prisons with Khami Prison being included as part of the location for auditions after Harare Central Prison,” she said.

This year’s auditions, bankrolled by Proton Bakery and Spinalong Records, started on July 6 in Mbare and have been to different parts of the country, including

Kuwadzana, Chitungwiza, Marondera and Wedza.

The concept of the competition, created by former television and radio personality Barney Mpariwa, is meant to offer opportunities to talented Zimbabweans. The

concept was borrowed from the West’s talent search shows such as American Idol, X Factor and Britain Has Got Talent.

It has seen various musicians benefitting, among them Chinhoyi-based artiste Bryan Kadengu (pictured, left), who in 2012 came out tops out of the 7 000

contestants. The young star won a Honda Fit vehicle, all-expenses-paid trips to the United States, South Africa, Germany and the Victoria Falls (for two), a

Samsung 32-inch LCD TV, recording contract with the late national hero Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi’s Pakare Paye, a residential stand, including a Blackberry

handset.