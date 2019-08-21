Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

BY MISHMA CHAKANYUKA

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe has increased the number of university students who will be participating in its 2019/2020 cycle of exclusive internship programme to 20.

The programme is strategically structured to prepare budding young professionals for the workplace after university and has been running for over five years, offering university students an opportunity to gain work-related experience from the bank.

Stanbic Bank’s head of human capital, Audrey Mlambo, said the institution raised the number of beneficiaries by 100% from only 10 students in 2018. She said this was in line with their focus on sustainable contributions towards the growth and development of the company’s employees as well as that of the continent at large.

“We do not equip these students for our own benefit, but we give them this opportunity to acquire skills for the benefit of our country and that of Africa as a whole because Africa is our home. We are here to drive her growth. These students are transformed into enthusiastic young professionals with great skills and talent, which is why we are delighted when they get hired by different employers or start their own businesses. It is for the benefit of our economy,” she said.

The programme offers internship opportunity to students in fields such as banking and finance, investment management, international finance, accounting, real estate, and management economics.

Other fields include risk management, insurance, computer science, information systems, data analytics, data science, marketing, records and archives management, and bachelor of laws.

Mlambo said after the programme, some of the students would be absorbed and become Stanbic Bank employees. Others, she said, would join other institutions after their one-year training session.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, approximately 30 000 students graduate annually from institutions of higher learning.