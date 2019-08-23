SMEs urged to add value to their products

BY KUNDAI MAPONGA

THE Women Affairs Community, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development ministry, in collaboration with other SME agencies, have urged women farmers to add value to their agricultural produce.

Speaking on the sidelines of a breakfast meeting in Harare on Tuesday, Women Affairs secretary Rudo Chitiga said SMEs should beneficiate their products to create commercial value.

“The opportunities are boundless, and they start at a very basic level of boiling nuts … to make or create commercial value,” she said.

“The presenters spoke about value-addition, packaging, repackaging into smaller parts, and also the other higher levels where you have technology centres like our incubation centre in Waterfalls where you can come

and develop your produce … We want to take this technology to other provinces so that entrepreneurs do not always have to find their own machines, but that there should be a place where you can access machines and use.”

SMEs experts shared opportunities and experiences within the agriculture sector at the meeting which ran under the theme Adopt, Accentuate and Accelerate.