Siblings drown in Zambezi River while bathing

A FAMILY from Dibutibu in Victoria Falls is searching for two siblings who were swept away by the Zambezi River on Friday while taking pictures close to the bank.

Police, community and parks rangers under Chief Mvuthu have spent four days and nights searching for the two brothers from Chisuma village.

According to family spokesperson Promise Nkomo, the two were on a fishing expedition with their other brother, when they decided to take a bath.

“When the three brothers finished bathing, Nkazimulo Nkomo (24) and his younger brother Thando Nkomo (14) asked their other brother to take pictures of them on

the edge of the river.

They reportedly stepped on a rock, slipped and were swept away by the current,” he said.

Nkomo said they had been notified of one body being discovered, but they were not yet certain if it belonged to one of the siblings.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the search was still underway for the second victim.

Nkazimulo was an artisan while Thando was doing Form 2 at Nechilibi Secondary School in Victoria Falls.

NOKUTHABA DLAMINI