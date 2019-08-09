Shot in the arm for Gweru schools

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

MDC organising secretary and Mkoba MP Amos Chibaya yesterday came to the rescue of struggling schools in the city by donating building and roofing materials worth $23 000.

At Budiriro Primary School, Chibaya chipped in with trusses to complete roofing of a classroom block whose construction had stalled. The MP also donated cement and other building materials for Takunda Primary School.

“The value for the donations was $23 000 and this is part of money from the Constituency Development Fund,” Chibaya said.

“Firstly, let me hasten to say as parliamentarians we have a duty of purpose. On paper, we are duty bound to represent our constituencies on topical developmental needs, play oversight role on other arms of government and make laws for the good of our motherland. As a parent and also as a merchant of development by virtue of being your MP, I felt it is important to channel part of the Constituency Development Fund to help build conducive learning structures as suggested by our esteemed members of the constituency, the parents.”

Chibaya, who toured Mkoba to ascertain the state of schools, expressed shock at the deplorable learning conditions at the government institutions.

“It is regrettable that I witnessed some of the most shocking circumstances our students are subjected to in trying to attain basic education, which is constitutionally guaranteed. It is sad that 40 years after independence our children still learn in open spaces where they are subjected to harsh weather conditions due to lack of learning classroom blocks. More regrettable and saddening is the teacher/ children ratio which is hovering above 1:70,” the MP said, adding that it is not possible for pupils to produce good results under such conditions. “In the near future we have resolved to embark on drilling of boreholes in order to enhance provision of clean and safe drinking water as per our constitutional provisions. We would want to compliment efforts by the local authority.”

In the past, the MP built a community library at Mkoba 6 shopping centre, a project that has become instrumental in advancing access to educational requirements and improving the reading culture of Mkoba residents.