Shashl, Scara to light up colour sprint

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean RnB songstress and global music corporation Universal Music signee, Ashleigh “Shashl” Moyo (pictured) will today add the spark at this year’s edition of the Harare Colour Sprint at the Borrowdale Racecourse.

The rising songbird is set to share the stage with energetic drummer and choreographer, Delroy “Scara the Drummer” Maripakwenda, at the event that promises to be a day of merrymaking.

Harare Colour Sprint is a fun-running event that promotes a healthy lifestyle, at the same time raising funds for a good cause, and will feature participants

from different age groups.

Locally, colour events are becoming a prominent feature on the showbiz calendar as evidenced by huge crowds at such events.

The organisers’ spokesperson, Dee Nosh, yesterday told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that all was set for the event that will surely bring a dosage of

entertainment.

He urged merrymakers and fun-lovers to come in their numbers.

“This year’s Harare Colour Sprint will be bigger and better as there will be more colour stations on the five-kilometre track. Coloured bubble zones are set to

add more fun to the affair,” he said.

“After the run, the party will continue with several entertainers, among them Scara The Drummer and Shashl, who will keep the participants on their feet

through live performances. So, we are saying everyone must come prepared for a fun-filled day.”

Dee Nosh said the first 500 people to enter the Borrowdale Racecourse will receive goodie-bags, adding that tickets were available at various food outlets,

including Chicken Hut.

In an earlier interview with NewsDay Weekender Life & Style, Shashl said she turned personal experience into an inspiration in order to compose her debut

single, No More, which was produced by Adrian Tate.

The single has enjoyed massive airplay on United Kingdom’s Radio City FM and Atlanta Radio.

The single, which was accompanied by a video, was released to mark the beginning of her professional music career.

“The song, No More, is about getting over a heartbreak. I was stirred to compose the track as it talks about my personal experience,” she said.

“I started music at the age of nine as a hobby, but I have since discovered my talent and have turned it into a career.”

A former Dominican Convent pupil, Shashl, who drew inspiration from American singer, Madilyn Bailey, said she had invested in the production of the video in

order to bring an international flare into her works.

Shashl said the guitar was the first instrument that she leant to play, further driving her to playing nine other instruments, later becoming a grade seven

classical pianist and a grade nine classical vocalist.

She said she was now focusing on an album which will soon be released.

Her partner today, Scara the Drummer, is an energetic entertainer and choreographer, whose exceptional drumming skills have seen him work with several music

outfits, including Winky D’s Vigilance Band.