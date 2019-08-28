AFTER several months of working with Impala Car Rental behind the scenes, afro-jazz songbird and heiress to the Tuku Music throne, Selmor Mtukudzi, has been appointed the company’s brand ambassador.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Selmor will be officially unveiled as the ambassador to the public and corporates at a cocktail event slated for September 19, at a Harare hotel.

The event will be beamed live on ZBC television, courtesy of businessman and music promoter Thompson Dondo’s Impala Group of Companies.

The development comes barely a month after Selmor received a huge endorsement package when she was handed a Range Rover vehicle by Dondo.

The award-winning songstress, who is currently in South Africa for her debut album recording, told NewsDay Life &Style yesterday that it was an honour to be appointed ambassador, adding that she was happy to be part of the Impala Car Rental family.

“I am greatly humbled that Impala Car Rental would see me as a worthy brand to associate with theirs. I cannot wait to start working with them,” she said.

Dondo said they chose Selmor because of her high level of professionalism.

“From my view, Selmor is a very good artiste who is professional, both on and off the stage. That is why we have decided to engage and partnered her as our brand ambassador,” he said.

“I personally believe in Selmor. In my view, she will be the next biggest artiste. So, we want to be associated with bigger brands. We also believe we are a big brand that has risen from ground zero to where we are today. We think Selmor will do likewise as she never had a name besides that she is the daughter of the late music legend, Oliver Mtukudzi. We look forward to have her rise above her father’s name and become a big brand.”

Dondo said Selmor is level headed, adding that her ability to socialise with many in the creative sector was clearly an advantage to her.

“We worked with Tuku as our brand ambassador for two years, that is, in 2014 and 2015. We felt we could continue with him, but due to other circumstances, we could not. So, why not go along with Selmor, who is also capable of doing well,” he said.

Apart from the latest ambassadorial role, the Hangasa hit-maker is also an ambassador for ONE.org. She is also the Big Five ambassador under the Environment ministry.