Salvation: Beyond materialism

WHY should one seek salvation and attend church? This question and many others of such nature have been so often wrongly answered among believers.

There’s naïvety that’s often exhibited by Christians trying to lure non-Christians into the faith by suggesting material blessings as a bait.

Promises of cars, houses, tenders or marriage are used as reasons to confess Jesus’ lordship.

This line becomes frustrating if one is ministering to someone who has, in general, terms all the material needs.

Many invite others to church based on the premises that have nothing to do with the Gospel of Christ. In some circles, the church has lost its saltiness.

They were buying land and getting married before Jesus came in the flesh, just above 2 000 years ago.

With good planning, non-Christians can buy houses, cars and other material imperatives.

Remember Jesus’ words in Matthew 5:45: “That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the

good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.”

Let’s not belittle the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ. We need to be children of God through Jesus Christ.

We have to be clear in our minds so that we don’t assume that those seemingly doing well don’t need Jesus.

There’s a thought among many that it’s only those struggling financially, materially, in relationships, health and so forth who need salvation.

It’s disheartening when the world is led to believe that when everything seems to be in order, there’s no need for Jesus.

This wrong doctrine has left the world getting demonic or satanic power to acquire wealth.

Some have acquired riches through evil and unorthodox means and the preacher has failed to convince them to accept Jesus.

On the basis of materialism, why should a preacher tell her/his unsaved landlady/landlord to become a believer?

Why would a nonbeliever, with a fleet of cars, listen to her/his believing driver? Why should a believing elderly sister tell an unsaved married younger sister

to accept Jesus?

The coming of Jesus surely should bring more. The Creator of heaven and earth wouldn’t die for a house and a car.

Jesus’ coming, His death, burial, resurrection and ascension surely should lead to something better and more valuable. With the truth of the Gospel, the rich

and famous will turn to Christ.

The difference is that the unsaved is dead and a born again believer is alive. The church has to be blunt and let all know that everyone without Jesus Christ

is dead. Period. We don’t apologise for this truth.

Genesis 2:17 records: “But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely

die.”

From that time, everyone was dead, merely existing and leading life as dead beings.

There’s nothing to envy in someone having all material resources, but without Jesus.

It should be the burden of every believer to feel for everyone who is not born again.

Jesus says in Mark 8:36: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” You have to have life.

Romans 5:12 and 17 explains: “[12] Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have

sinned: [17] For if by one man’s offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in

life by one, Jesus Christ.)”

Being born into the natural world is entering into a fallen state. The solution is that one has to be born again.

A born again believer has life and life-eternal. John 3:15 clarifies: “That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” If you’re not

yet saved, please, do so now and have life.

The fall of man gave rise to consequences such as sickness and other unfortunate predicaments.

Being born again brings back life and the benefits lost at the fall of man. The blessing then allows believers to partake of the material blessings as living

beings.

The life of Christ will bear fruit and material resources may begin to accumulate if ever they were not there.

Should you have it all without Jesus and you choose to be born again, you will enjoy your wealth with peace.

A wrong mindset to salvation closes the door to sinners. Please, always keep it in your heart. 1 John 5:12: “He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath

not the Son of God hath not life.”

Choose life and live. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.