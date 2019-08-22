Sables fret over injuries ahead of Cranes clash

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

SABLES coach Brendan Dawson faces a severe test of his squad’s depth with several of his key players either doubtful or set to miss Zimbabwe’s Victoria Cup match against Uganda at Harare Sports Club on Saturday due to injuries.

A string of injuries sustained over the last few days further denuded the Sables’ already depleted stocks, with a series of players joining captain Brendon Mandivenga on the treatment table.

Explosive centre Takudzwa Chieza, who enjoyed a dream debut against Zambia last month, has not recovered from a hamstring strain, and is doubtful for the Cranes match, while promising young flank Blithe Mavesera also faces a race against time to be fit due to a groin sprain.

England-based wing Matthew McNab is also unavailable due to injury and Cameron Harrison, who had been called up to the training squad, is also injured and has been ruled out.

Despite their considerable injury list, the Sables, who are enjoying their unbeaten run after recording victories against all three opponents Kenya, Uganda and Zambia, in the

Victoria Cup this season, will be confident of competing a double against the Cranes.

Sables team manager Jason Maritz has, however, warned against complacency.

“It will not be an easy match and at the back of our minds we know that the race for the championship is grounds enough for everyone to come harder at us,” Maritz said ahead of the

match.

“We have had a little bit more time to prepare for them and we are ready for another intense encounter. The Cranes are a tough side and they are coming for us, we are not taking this game lightly and we will brush up on previous mistakes.”

The Sables squad has been boosted by the return of halfback Jeremiah Jaravaza, after he missed the last two matches against Uganda and Kenya.

Jaravaza (21), who enjoyed a solid campaign for the Zimbabwe Academy side in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, is expected to battle for the flyhalf role with South Africa-based Dudlee

White–Sharpley.

Some of the notable new inclusions in the squad include Ireland-based centre Saope Soko, who plays for London Irish Wild Geese and England-based loose forward Dylan Grogan.

Sables training squad: Tatenda Rwenyu, Royal Mwale, Tyran Fagan, David Makanda, Keith Murray, Matthew Mandioma, Godwin Mangenje, George Saungweme, Dylan Grogan, Blithe Mavesere, Brian

Nyaude, Biselele Tshamala, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Aiden Burnett, Hilton Mudariki, Ernest Mudzengerere, Jeremiah Jaravaza, Dudlee White–Sharpley, Takudzwa Chieza, Martin Mangongo, Chibuwe

Ngoni, Daniel Capsopoulos, Shingirai Katsvere, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Rufaro Chikwaira, Tari Mugariri, Saope Soko