Resurgent Caps edge Manica

MANICA DIAMONDS . . . 0

CAPS UNITED……..(0)1

Caps United climbed over Chicken Inn into second position on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log table following their hard-fought away win over Manica Diamonds in a match played at Vengere Stadium in Rusape yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The Green Machine went into the match winless in their previous three, where they managed two points, while their opponents were chasing only their first win in eight.

Having parted ways with coach Luke Masomere, the Mutare-based diamond miners were intent on a fresh start, but they endured yet another defeat to the championship-chasing Harare giants.

Caps United are now one point behind log leaders FC Platinum and a point ahead of third-placed Chicken Inn, who lost to ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

For Manica Diamonds, Johannes Nhumwa was thrust into the top seat on an interim basis and yesterday’s match was his first in charge.

Joel “Josta” Ngodzo’s 57th minute spot kick separated the two sides.

The home side strikers failed to put away chances that came their way.

Manica Diamonds started the match the more determined side and their captain, Stephen Sibanda, watched in dismay as his low shot was saved by Prosper Chigumba in the second minute.

Caps’ Blessing Sarupinda conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box in the 32nd minute, but Tinashe Chigede’s strike was saved by the inform Chigumba.

The Green Machine’s first real chance came in the 40th minute, but the usually prolific striker Dominic Chungwa’s shot was saved by veteran goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube.

The visitors came into the second half a better-organised side, with Warriors forward Phineas Bhamusi giving the home side all sorts of problems with his darting runs.

Bhamusi was brought down in the penalty box by Manica defender Charlton Munzwaba and referee Yasin Yasin did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Ngodzo slotted home to give the visitors a well-deserved win.

Caps United maintained shape at the back to collect three vital points.