Residents approve $21m Chinhoyi supplementary budget

BY NUNURAI JENA

Chinhoyi residents in all 15 wards have given a nod to the supplementary budget meant to cushion council against the massive increase in the cost of water chemicals and fuel.

Presenting the supplementary budget to residents recently, Chinhoyi council finance director Zephaniah Chirarwe said the supplementary budget was necessitated by the increasing cost of service provision.

“Since everything that we do, in terms of service delivery depends on fuel and electricity, we were left with no option, but to increase our budget from the

initial $20 million to $41 million, hence the supplementary budget of $21 million,” he said.

Chinhoyi Residents Association interim chairperson Kliford Khlupheko said the budget was reasonable considering the soaring inflation.

“The supplementary budget is fair. It just needs some few changes on issues to do with health. We feel the increase of clinic fees from $10 to $20 is too much

for our residents,” Khlupheko said.

Residents pleaded with the council to force government to pay its dues.

Chirarwe said council was leaving no stone unturned in recovering money from debtors, who include government.

“No one will be spared, including government. We need that money to operate efficiently,” he said.